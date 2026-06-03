Gilead's Livdelzi Shows Positive Phase 3 IDEAL Trial Results In Biliary Cholangitis

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced positive results from the Phase 3 IDEAL trial of its lead investigational candidate, Livdelzi or seladelpar, in patients with primary biliary cholangitis or PBC.

Company Profile

Gilead Sciences is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for therapeutic areas including HIV, oncology, viral hepatitis, and inflammatory diseases.

The company markets a portfolio of approved therapies for HIV and viral Hepatitis, and it is advancing a wide pipeline of investigational treatments across multiple other diseases.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary Biliary Cholangitis, or PBC, is a chronic autoimmune disease of the bile ducts, and if left untreated, it may lead to liver failure. PBC affects women more commonly. The common symptoms of PBC include pruritus or chronic itch and fatigue. Gilead estimates 0.13 million Americans are affected by PBC.

Notably, ALP is a key disease marker related to disease activity and long-term outcomes. ALP levels above 1.0 to 1.67×ULN range lead to a high risk of liver transplant or death.

There is no cure available for PBC, and treatment goals include reducing the risk of disease progression and reducing the symptoms related to impaired bile flow.

Livdelzi

Livdelzi, also called Seladelpar, is an investigational oral PPAR-delta agonist indicated for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The preclinical and clinical data show Livdelzi has anticholestatic, anti-inflammatory, antipruritic, and antifibrotic effects. IDEAL Trial

IDEAL is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial designed to assess livdelzi in patients with PBC.

The phase 3 study enrolled 96 adults aged 18 to 75 years with ALP levels above the normal range and less than 1.67× the upper limit of normal (ULN), despite being treated with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), or with UDCA intolerance.

The primary objective was to assess ALP normalisation rates in patients with PBC treated with ALP-normalising therapy compared with placebo at week 52. It assessed the rates of ALP normalisation as a composite of ALP equal to or less than 1.0× ULN and equal and greater than 15% decrease from baseline in PBC participants with an ALP value greater than ULN but less than 1.67× ULN.

Key Highlights

In the phase 3 IDEAL results, the company noted that significantly more patients achieved normalisation of ALP levels compared with placebo.

Additionally, the company stated that it will present IDEAL's full data at an upcoming medical congress and will discuss its results with global regulatory authorities.

GILD has traded between $104.46 and $157.29 over the last year. GILD closed Tuesday's trading at $127.57, down 2.69%.

In the overnight market, GILD is trading down 0.19% to $127.33.

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