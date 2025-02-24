News & Insights

Gilead's Lenacapavir For HIV Prevention Gets Fast-Track Review From European Regulators

February 24, 2025 — 11:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Monday announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated its applications for accelerated review of lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for HIV prevention.

The EU-M4all application aims to fast-track lenacapavir's approval in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Phase 3 trials showed lenacapavir reduced HIV risk by 100 percent in cisgender women and 96 percent in cisgender men and gender-diverse people.

This follows the U.S. FDA's recent acceptance of lenacapavir for priority review, underscoring global interest in its potential to advance HIV prevention efforts.

GILD is currently trading at $111.43 up 1.35 percent or $1.48 on the Nasdaq.

