Gilead's Japan Unit In Deal With Eisai To Co-Promote RA Drug Filgotinib

(RTTNews) - Research-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced Tuesday that Gilead Sciences K.K. in Japan entered in to an agreement with Japanese research-based biopharmaceutical company Eisai Co., Ltd.

Under the deal, the company agreed for the distribution and co-promotion of filgotinib, an investigational, oral, selective JAK1 inhibitor, in Japan, pending regulatory approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis or RA.

Filgotinib is an investigational drug whose efficacy and safety have not been established. The drug is pending regulatory approval in Japan, Europe and the United States, based on global Phase 3 trials evaluating its efficacy and tolerability.

Through this collaboration, Gilead Japan will retain responsibility for manufacturing and marketing approval of filgotinib, while Eisai will be responsible for product distribution in Japan in RA and other potential future indications.

The companies will jointly commercialize the medicine if approved.

In the global Phase 3 FINCH studies, filgotinib demonstrated durable efficacy and safety results across multiple RA patient populations, including in people with prior inadequate response to methotrexate treatment or MTX, those who were intolerant to one or more biologic treatments and those who were MTX treatment-nave.

Gilead and Galapagos NV in Belgium have entered into a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of filgotinib in inflammatory indications.

