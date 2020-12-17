Gilead's (GILD) CAR T Cell Therapy Tecartus Wins EC Nod

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s GILD company, Kite, announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, Tecartus (formerly KTE-X19), for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.

Tecartus is an autologous, anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy, which is an individualized method of treatment that harnesses the body’s own immune system to target cancer cells. The conditional authorization is generally granted to treatments for the welfare of public health, whereby immediate availability outweighs the risk of less comprehensive data available.

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone” of the lymph node and predominantly affects men over the age of 60.

The authorization was supported by positive data from the multinational, single-arm, phase II, open-label ZUMA-2 pivotal study. The study demonstrated an overall response rate (complete or partial) of 93% in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma who had previously received anthracycline- or bendamustine-containing chemotherapy, an anti-CD20 antibody therapy and a BTK inhibitor. In the study, 67% of patients achieved a complete response, as assessed by an Independent Radiologic Review Committee following a single infusion of Tecartus.

In the safety analyses, Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events were observed in 15% and 33% of patients, respectively. The FDA granted accelerated approval to Tecartus in July 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

We note that Gilead’s Yescarta, a CAR T cell therapy, is already approved for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

However, competition is stiff in the CAR T cell therapy space from the likes of Novartis’ NVS Kymriah.

Gilead’s shares have lost 9.3% in the year so far against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

The massive decline in sales of its HCV franchise has prompted it to focus on the HIV franchise, Yescarta and other newer avenues. Competition is stiffening in the HIV space as well from the likes of Glaxo GSK. Hence, Gilead is diversifying into the oncology space.

