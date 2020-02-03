Gilead's Ebola Drug Shows Positive Signs in Treating Coronavirus

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shot up as much as 13% on the news that its failed Ebola drug, remdesivir, showed promising initial signs of helping patients with the coronavirus. In an official statement before the weekend, the company announced it was working together with U.S. and Chinese health regulators to see whether remdesivir could improve patient symptoms.

The company stated that remdesivir saw some success in treating patients with SARS and MERS, two other viruses with similarities with the coronavirus when tested in animals. Remdesivir was also tested on one U.S. coronavirus patient prior to the weekend, who showed an impressive improvement in symptoms following a single dose.

Image source: Getty Images.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported that a U.S. patient received a dose of remdesivir from doctors on a compassionate use basis. Whereas the patient had been showing signs of pneumonia, fever, and required supplemental oxygen, after remdesivir was given, all symptoms disappeared except for a cough and mucus buildup in the nasal cavity (rhinorrhea).

Further details

While impressive, further clinical tests need to be performed before Gilead's remdesivir can be recommended for widespread coronavirus treatment. Other pharmaceutical giants are also hoping to develop a treatment, with Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline working on their own vaccines. AbbVie stated it saw positive results by mixing two HIV medications with another drug called Tamiflu.

However, the biggest winners over the past few weeks have been small-cap specialty vaccine producers. Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals have seen substantial swings in their stock prices as the coronavirus continues to spread. There are now 362 confirmed deaths from the outbreak so far.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.