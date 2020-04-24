Gilead's Coronavirus Drug Saga Leaves Analysts Wanting More Data

After data on Gilead Sciences’ experimental drug remdesivir was accidentally released, analysts are trying to make sense of the drug’s potential in coronavirus patients.

Shares of Gilead Sciences dropped 4.3% on Thursday after the World Health Organization accidentally posted a summary of a draft paper that seemed to show that the company’s experimental drug remdesivir had no clinical benefit in Covid-19 patients.

Gilead (ticker: GILD) said the summary mischaracterized the study, which it said had been too small to produce meaningful conclusions. It said “trends in the data” suggest that remdesivir could have a benefit for patients treated early in the course of the disease.

Now, analysts are trying to make sense of the unusual course of events. In notes Thursday evening, analysts said they are still waiting on a well-controlled study for a final determination on whether remdesivir will work as a Covid-19 therapy.

“We believe the jury is still out given we have now seen inconclusive compassionate use data, favorable but anecdotal reports from a single center in the U.S., and this (potentially also inconclusive) abstract,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov.

Shares of Gilead were up 0.8% in premarket trading Friday as S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%.

The accidental release of the remdesivir data on Thursday is the latest in an unusual drip-drip of news on the drug. Last week, the health-care news website STAT reported that nearly all of the patients at one hospital participating in a Gilead-sponsored trial of remdesivir were discharged in less than a week, sending the stock up dramatically. And shortly before that, a medical journal article offered positive-seeming data on patients given the drug on a compassionate-use basis.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges called the latest data “surprising and disappointing,” following the earlier positive signals. He wrote that the disclosure wasn’t “definitive, by any means,” but it suggested the effect of remdesivir in severe patients was “likely to be small.”

Porges said he agreed with Gilead’s argument that the data suggest a benefit for patients treated early. He noted that Tamiflu, the influenza antiviral, is most effective when delivered early.

“We expect the fluctuating excitement about remdesivir to take another downward turn, at least until the next positive (anecdotal or otherwise) data appears,” Porges wrote. “We continue to view the product as having very modest economic value to Gilead, given pricing and margin expectations.”

Other analysts were less concerned by the latest study, which ended early due to challenges enrolling patients. “We see no read-through from the leaked remdesivir study from China,” wrote SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robyn Karnauskas. “Because it was in severe patients, viral load may have been too high and we can’t draw too many conclusions on little data points for cross-trial comparisons.”

Gilead said Thursday it would release data from an open-label study of remdesivir in patients with severe Covid-19 at the end of April, and data from its moderate Covid-19 study at the end of May. Data from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases double-blind, placebo-controlled study of remdesivir will also come at the end of May.

