News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead: FDA Places Partial Clinical Hold On Initiation Of New Patients In Magrolimab Studies

August 21, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a partial clinical hold on the initiation of new patients in U.S. studies evaluating magrolimab to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company said the FDA action follows the discontinuation of the Phase 3 ENHANCE study of magrolimab in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Gilead said the company is working with regulatory authorities to determine next steps to release the partial clinical hold. Studies of magrolimab in solid tumors continue without any impact from the FDA action.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.