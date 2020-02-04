Gilead Won't Profit Off Coronavirus, Analyst Says, but Buy the Stock Anyway

RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said investors were right to buy up Gilead shares, but not because of the potential coronavirus drug.

The Wuhan coronavirus proved a boon for shares of the out-of-favor big biotech firm Gilead Sciences, sending shares up 5% on Monday on news that one of the company’s experimental drugs could work to treat the disease.

In a note out Monday evening, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams wrote that investors were right to buy up Gilead (ticker: GILD) shares, but not because of the coronavirus drug.

“While the drug may indeed be expected to have some effect treating the virus, even if it did, the path for supplying the agent during a pandemic would be unlikely to enable any clear monetization for GILD that would be meaningful,” Abrahams wrote.

But Abrahams, who rates Gilead a Top Pick, said that the stock remained a good buy. “We continue to view GILD shares as substantially undervalued based on their core franchises, pipeline, and new management’s potential to leverage the balance sheet to improve growth/diversification prospects,” he wrote.

Shares of Gilead continued to climb in premarket trading on Tuesday, rising 2.3% to $67.90 around 9 a.m. S&P 500 futures were up 1.3%. The company is expected to report earnings after the market closes. It scheduled a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Shares of Gilead are up 2.1% this year as of Monday’s close, and down 5.3% over the past 12 months. The company has faced questions from analysts over how it will achieve growth. Gilead has relatively new management and a sizable cash pile.

Enthusiasm for Gilead grew Monday on news that its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir was being tested in China to treat the new coronavirus, and that a virus patient in the U.S. improved after being treated with the drug.

Abrahams wrote that it was possible that remdesivir would emerge as an effective treatment for the new coronavirus. Making money off it is another matter. “From a business perspective, we view it as unlikely remdesivir would have a substantially monetizable path,” he wrote.

As Barron’s reported over the weekend, there are few financial incentives in place to push companies to pursue treatments and vaccines for emerging viral threats such as the Wuhan coronavirus.

Abrahams said Gilead remains a good bet regardless. And he said that the focus on remdesivir could draw attention to the company’s antiviral expertise, which he said is underappreciated.

“We think [Monday’s] stock move on coronavirus headlines, if anything, just serves to highlight their antiviral platform prowess and the unwarranted negativity around the stock that should continue to facilitate upside on any positive developments,” he wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

