Gilead & Vir Announce Collaboration To Find Cure For Hepatitis B Virus - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) have entered into a clinical collaboration to evaluate therapeutic combination strategies aimed at developing a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus. The companies plan to initiate a phase 2 trial evaluating combination therapy for both treatment-experienced and treatment-naïve people living with hepatitis B virus.

The multi-arm trial will evaluate different combinations of selgantolimod, Gilead's investigational TLR-8 agonist; VIR-2218, Vir's investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid. The companies will discuss the potential path forward for any future combination studies based on the outcome of the phase 2 trial.

