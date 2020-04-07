Gilead Unit Completes Acquisition Of Forty Seven - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the completion of the deal for Gilead subsidiary to acquire Forty Seven, Inc. (FTSV). As a result, Forty Seven has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilead and the common stock of Forty Seven will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

"We will now work together to accelerate the progress of magrolimab and advance Gilead's work in immuno-oncology," said Daniel O'Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc.

