Gilead to test inhaled version of remdesivir on COVID-19 patients in August

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday that it plans to begin clinical trials of an inhaled version of its antiviral treatment remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in August.

The drug is currently used intravenously and an inhaled formulation would be given through a nebulizer, which could potentially allow for easier administration outside hospitals, the company said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3eqpEJ9)

