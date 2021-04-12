Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatment

April 12 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The company said it no longer believes that developing a multiple day injection that requires administration in a healthcare setting addresses an unmet need for non-hospitalized patients.

The decision to stop the study is not due to efficacy or safety concerns, Gilead said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

