Gilead To Present New Data From Its HIV Research & Development Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that new data from the company's HIV research and development program will be presented at the 23rd International AIDS Conference. Phase 1 trial results supporting further evaluation of a six-month dosing interval for a sustained delivery formulation of Gilead's investigational HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir (GS-6207), will be presented at the Conference.

The company said the HIV treatment data to be presented includes a pooled analysis of four international trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy in adults aged 65 or older.

