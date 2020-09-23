Gilead to pay $97 million to resolve kickback claims -U.S. Justice Department
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O has agreed to pay $97 million to resolve claims that it illegally used a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking Gilead's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)
((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))
