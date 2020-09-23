US Markets
Gilead to pay $97 million to resolve kickback claims -U.S. Justice Department

Mohammad Zargham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gilead Sciences Inc has agreed to pay $97 million to resolve claims that it illegally used a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking Gilead's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O has agreed to pay $97 million to resolve claims that it illegally used a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking Gilead's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

