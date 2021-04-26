Gilead to help India increase production of remdesivir
April 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it will provide support to new local manufacturing facilities in India and donate active pharmaceutical ingredient to scale up production of its COVID-19 drug, remdesivir. (https://refini.tv/2QqfmCn)
