Gilead to deliver more remdesivir to Germany, Europe from the Fall - WiWo

Caroline Copley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gilead Sciences Inc plans to make more of its drug remdesivir available for Germany and Europe from the Fall and will decide how much each country gets based on the rate of infection, the drugmaker's Germany boss told a German magazine.

Bettina Bauer, German managing director of Gilead, told WirtschaftsWoche the U.S. drugmaker can increase its worldwide monthly production from currently 190,000 treatment cycles to two million treatment cycles in December.

Remdesivir is currently the only drug granted a conditional marketing authorisation by the EU for its use in COVID-19 patients.

Bauer said she was in talks with the German government about increasing supply.

