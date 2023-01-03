Markets

Gilead To Collaborate With EVOQ To Expand Autoimmune Pipeline

January 03, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. (EVOQ) announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to advance EVOQ's technology for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Gilead and EVOQ will collaborate on preclinical development. Gilead has the option to exclusively license rights to EVOQ's NanoDisc technology to pursue product candidates for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus indications and will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

EVOQ could potentially receive up to $658.5 million total in upfront, option exercise and milestone payments.

Gilead said the transaction is expected to have a de minimis financial impact on its GAAP and non-GAAP EPS.

Separately, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated a Type II variation Marketing Authorization Application for Trodelvy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.