US Markets

Gilead to buy drug developer Forty Seven for about $4.9 bln

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it would buy Forty Seven Inc for $4.9 billion in cash, as it looks to bolster its cancer drug pipeline.

Adds background, details on Forty Seven's cancer therapy, shares

March 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it would buy Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O for $4.9 billion in cash, as it looks to bolster its cancer drug pipeline.

The deal, which gives Gilead access to an experimental cancer therapy being tested in early stage trials, is one of the largest deals for Gilead after it closed its near $12 billion acquisition for cancer drugmaker Kite Pharma in 2017.

Gilead will pay $95.50 for each share of Forty Seven, representing a premium of 64.7% to the stock's Friday closing price.

Forty Seven's lead drug is magrolimab, which is being tested as a treatment for several cancers, primarily affecting the blood.

"Magrolimab complements our existing work in hematology, adding a non-cell therapy program that complements Kite's pipeline of cell therapies for hematological cancers," Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said.

The drug targets CD47, a signal that lets cancer cells avoid destruction.

Shares of Forty Seven were trading higher at $93.33 before the opening bell, while Gilead shares were up 1.4%.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular