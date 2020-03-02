Gilead to buy drug developer Forty Seven for about $4.9 bln

March 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Monday it would buy cancer drug developer Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O for $4.9 billion in cash.

Gilead will pay $95.50 for each share of Forty Seven, representing a premium of 64.7% to the stock's Friday closing price.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

