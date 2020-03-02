US Markets

Gilead to buy drug developer Forty Seven for about $4.9 bln

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it would buy cancer drug developer Forty Seven Inc for $4.9 billion in cash. Gilead will pay $95.50 for each share of Forty Seven, representing a premium of 64.7% to the stock's Friday closing price.

