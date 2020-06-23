US Markets
Gilead to buy 49.9% stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr for $275 mln

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9% stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for $275 million.

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a $315 million option exercise fee.

