Gilead to buy 49.9% stake in cancer drug developer Pionyr for $275 mln

June 23 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Tuesday it would buy a 49.9% stake in privately held cancer immunotherapies developer Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc for $275 million.

The drugmaker said it has also secured the right to acquire remainder of Pionyr for a $315 million option exercise fee.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

