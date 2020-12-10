Gilead to acquire German biotech firm MYR for about 1.15 bln euros

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Thursday it will acquire German biotech company MYR GmbH for about 1.15 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in cash.

The deal, which will also include a potential future milestone payment of up to 300 million euros, will give Gilead access to Hepcludex, MYR's treatment for chronic hepatitis delta virus, or HDV, infection.

Hepcludex was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency in July.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

