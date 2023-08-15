News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead, Tentarix Establish Multi-year Collaborations To Discover Protein Therapeutics

August 15, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Tentarix Biotherapeutics established three multi-year collaborations leveraging Tentarix's Tentacles platform to discover and develop multi-functional, conditional protein therapeutics for oncology and inflammatory diseases. Across the three collaborations, Tentarix will receive upfront payments and an equity investment from Gilead totaling $66 million. Also, Gilead has the option to acquire up to three select Tentarix subsidiaries containing the programs developed under the collaborations for $80 million per subsidiary.

Gilead Sciences expects the transaction with Tentarix to reduce Gilead's GAAP and non-GAAP 2023 EPS by approximately $0.03 - $0.04.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.