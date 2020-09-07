Gilead Submits sBLA to FDA for CAR-T in Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s GILD subsidiary, Kite, announced that it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy. Follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma are both forms of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in which malignant tumors slowly grow but can become more aggressive over time.

Yescarta was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for these indications. The submission was supported by data from the ZUMA-5 study.

Shares of Gilead have increased 1.6% year to date against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

ZUMA-5, is a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label phase II study evaluating Yescarta in adults with relapsed or refractory indolent (slow growing) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after at least two prior lines of therapy. An interim analysis of the study presented in June 2020 showed that 93% of patients (n=96 evaluable for efficacy) responded, with 80% achieving a complete response as assessed by an independent review committee after a single infusion of Yescarta.

If approved, Yescarta would become the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory indolent NHL.

Yescarta was the first CAR T cell therapy to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and high-grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from FL.

Label expansion of the drug will boost sales for the company.

