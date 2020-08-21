Gilead study: remdesivir has marginal benefit for moderate COVID patients

By Deena Beasley

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O remdesivir, but a 10-day course did not show a benefit and the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays, according to new data.

The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that moderately-ill patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had significantly higher odds of improvement compared to patients given standard treatment. But researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit was uncertain.

Remdesivir is currently used under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Gilead earlier this month filed an application seeking full FDA approval of the drug.

The drug, which was shown in a trial of severe COVID-19 patients to shorten their hospital recovery time, has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley Editing by Nick Tattersall)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.