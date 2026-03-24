Gilead Strengthens Inflammation Portfolio With Ouro Medicines Deal

Gilead Sciences GILD has agreed to acquire privately held biotechnology company Ouro Medicines, strengthening its push into innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases.

The deal brings a clinical-stage bispecific T-cell engager, OM336 (gamgertamig), into Gilead’s inflammation portfolio, adding a potentially first-in-class approach aimed at delivering durable immune reset.

Gilead will acquire Ouro for $1.675 billion upfront, with up to $500 million in additional milestone payments. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

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More on GILD’s Announced Ouro Acquisition

The acquisition reflects Gilead’s strategy to expand into next-generation immunology treatments, particularly T-cell engager platforms that may offer long-lasting disease control or even drug-free remission by resetting the immune system. This modality complements Gilead’s broader portfolio of CAR-T assets.

OM336 is currently being studied under an active investigational new drug (IND) application in the United States.

Early phase I/II data on OM336 showed promising efficacy and a differentiated safety profile after a single treatment cycle in severe antibody-mediated conditions, such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The candidate enjoys both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations in the United States for AIHA and ITP and is expected to move into registrational studies in 2027.

OM336 is in-licensed by Ouro Medicines from Keymed Biosciences, which owns the rights to develop the program in Greater China.

GILD Plans to Collaborate With GLPG

Gilead is in advanced discussions with Galapagos GLPG for a strategic collaboration around the acquired Ouro Medicines assets.

Under the proposed structure, Galapagos would fund 50% of the upfront and milestone payments.

GLPG would also take on the majority of Ouro’s operating assets and retain its workforce.

GILD and Galapagos plan to jointly develop OM336, with Galapagos funding development through the start of registrational studies, after which both companies would share costs equally.

Gilead would maintain exclusive global commercialization rights—excluding Greater China, where Keymed Biosciences holds rights—and pay Galapagos tiered royalties of 20% to 23% on net sales.

The amended Option License and Collaboration Agreement would provide Galapagos with the flexibility to deploy up to $500 million of its existing cash, including up to $150 million for potential share buybacks.

Overall, the deal enhances Gilead’s inflammation pipeline with a differentiated, clinically validated asset and underscores its focus on high-impact, immune-modulating therapies.

Gilead on an Acquisition Spree

While GILD has a dominant HIV franchise led by flagship HIV therapies — Biktarvy for treatment and Descovy for prevention — it is looking to ramp up its oncology franchise and diversify its revenue base.

Shares of GILD have surged 28.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.4%.



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Last month, Gilead announced that it will acquire a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Arcellx ACLX, for $115 per share in cash plus a $5 contingent value right, implying an equity value of $7.8 billion.

Gilead’s subsidiary Kite already has a collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx’s lead pipeline candidate, anitocabtagene autoleucel (anito-cel).

GILD’s acquisition of Arcellx strengthens its oncology growth strategy and deepens its leadership in cell therapy through Kite Pharma.

The acquisition gives GILD full control of anito-cel, streamlining development and commercialization economics by eliminating profit-sharing, milestone payments and royalties, thereby enhancing long-term margin potential and value capture.

Gilead had earlier acquired Kite Pharma to foray into the emerging field of cell therapy. The Cell Therapy franchise, currently comprising therapies such as Yescarta and Tecartus, was under pressure in 2025.

GILD anticipates continued competitive pressure in its cell therapies segment in 2026, driven by new market entrants across multiple countries outside the United States.

The company expects the addition of anito-cel to help offset the decline, although competition in this space remains intense.

Gilead currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.









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