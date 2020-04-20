Gilead Stock Rallied on Covid-19 Drug Hopes. This Is as Good as It Gets, Analysts Say.

Two analysts have downgraded the biotech stock from Buy-equivalent ratings after a rally last week. Gilead stock has gained on hopes for its coronavirus drug, now in trial.

Gilead Sciences stock climbed 9.7% on Friday after health-care news website STAT reported that the company’s experimental Covid-19 drug remdesivir appeared to be showing strong results at one hospital participating in an ongoing trial being conducted by Gilead.

Now, two analysts are arguing that Gilead stock (ticker: GILD) has climbed far enough.

In a note on Monday, Well Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough downgraded Gilead to Equal Weight from Overweight while maintaining his $87 price target, writing that he was not certain that remdesivir would have substantial commercial value for the company.

And in a Sunday note, BMO Capital Markets analyst Matthew Luchini downgraded Gilead to Market Perform from Outperform while also maintaining his price target of $79. He wrote that the remdesivir opportunity already appears to be priced in.

“While we are encouraged by the latest anecdotal updates, we no longer see favorable risk/reward in shares given continued uncertainty around the remdesivir commercial opportunity,” Luchini wrote.

Gilead stock closed at $83.99 on Friday. The stock was slightly higher Monday morning, up 0.26% to $84.21.

Gilead has vastly outperformed the market throughout the current crisis. The stock is up 29.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 11%. Much of the interest of the stock has been over remdesivir, an antiviral originally designed as a treatment for Ebola. The drug is currently being tested in a number of ongoing trials; data is expected soon. But analysts have said that the drug will likely not be commercially significant for Gilead, regardless of how effective it is.

BMO’s Luchini wrote that even if remdesivir were to reach $4 billion in peak sales, an amount that he characterizes as very optimistic, it would add $10 per share to his analysis of the company’s discounted cash flow, which wouldn’t be enough to support an Outperform rating.

He also wrote that remdesivir may not see sustainable sales, with other vaccines and treatments for Covid-19 likely to come soon.

Wells Fargo’s Birchenough wrote that remdesivir would likely be distributed at or below cost initially. He also wrote that a significant share of its business faces the potential of near-term generic competition, as the company’s HIV drug Truvada could see generic competitors in October.

“With expected generic risk to its HIV business expected in October, broader generic possible by 2025, limited pipeline opportunity and modest pace of meaningful business development activity, we would take a wait-and see approach to further pipeline progress and strategic initiatives and view the stock as fully valued at present,” Birchenough wrote.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

