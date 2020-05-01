Gilead Stock Drops on Wave of Downgrades

Wall Street has changed its tune on biotech Gilead Sciences. Three separate analysts issued downgrades of the highflying stock on Thursday night and Friday morning after the company reported earnings for the first quarter that surpassed estimates.

Shares of Gilead (ticker: GILD) are up 29.3% so far this year as the S&P 500 has dropped 9.9%. The stock soared on excitement over the company’s antiviral remdesivir, which a government-run study found shortened the recovery time for Covid-19 patients, according to an announcement this week.

But on Thursday evening, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robyn Karnauskas downgraded the stock to Sell from Hold, while Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform. On Friday, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight.

All three of the analysts praised Gilead for its work on remdesivir. But they say remdesivir won’t lead to profits for Gilead, and that the run-up of the stock on remdesivir news has boosted the valuation too far, or at least far enough.

“While we commend GILD and do believe during this pandemic the company is doing the right thing, fundamentally we find the current valuation too high and investor realization of lack of growth will return the stock back to fundamentals,” wrote SunTrust’s Karnauskas.

Gilead didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrades. Shares of the company were down 3.4% in premarket trading Friday. The downgrades follow a similar move Monday from UBS analyst Navin Jacob, who cut the stock to Neutral from Buy, and downgrades April 19 and 20 from BMO Capital Markets analyst Matthew Luchini and Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough.

The new downgrades argue that remdesivir will likely not be financially meaningful for the company. Gilead has said it will donate its existing supply of the drug and will make the drug affordable after that supply runs out.

“When we get into millions of doses, we have to have a sustainable economic model that works here and that achieves access and affordability to patients around the world,” the company’s CEO, Daniel O’Day, said on the earnings call on Thursday.

J.P. Morgan’s Kasimov wrote that, even if Gilead sells $5 billion of remdesivir over the next three years, it would just add $1 per share to his estimate of the company’s discounted cash flow. “Remdesivir has been a big sentiment boost for GILD (if not the entire market) and the company should be commended for its efforts in so quickly addressing this public health emergency, but we still feel it’s unlikely to result in tangible long-term cash flows,” he wrote.

Raymond James’s Seedhouse was skeptical even that remdesivir will be used much in Covid-19 patients. Seedhouse highlighted the mixed results in some reported studies, and was critical of the design of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases study that has been the basis for calls for the immediate approval of the drug.

“It’s not clear to us if remdesivir will be used much in COVID beyond the initial 1.5M donated doses or beyond this near-term panic phase of the public health crisis,” he wrote. “We continue to like GILD’s core business but aren’t willing to break our model to fit the COVID trade.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

