Gilead Stock Drops After Disappointing Earnings Report

Gilead reported earnings of $1.30 per share, missing by 22% the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.67 per share. Gilead reported sales of $5.9 billion for the quarter, above the consensus estimate of $5.7 billion.

Shares were lower Wednesday morning after the company announced earnings on Tuesday evening that fell short of analyst expectations.

“Our base business is strong, durable and growing, as demonstrated by our fourth-quarter numbers and year-end results,” CEO Daniel O’Day said on a conference call with investors late Tuesday. “Over the long term, we’ve introduced a new strategy to drive growth by growing our pipeline internally and, importantly, also externally through our ongoing [business development] activities.”

In a note on Tuesday after the announcement, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse downgraded Gilead to Outperform from Strong Buy and cut his price target to $80 from $81.

“We believe GILD shares remain undervalued and GILD is likely to outperform in the next 12-18 months,” Seedhouse wrote. “Consensus undermodeling [of HIV treatments] Biktarvy and PrEP was previously a driver of our Strong Buy thesis…We no longer see any glaring discrepancies in Street estimates.”

Gilead didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrade.

Shares of Gilead were down 4.1% to $64.65 Wednesday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1%.

The back story. Shares of Gilead are down 3.7% this year. Earlier this week, shares rose on news that one of the company’s experimental antiviral medications had the potential to treat the novel coronavirus that began spreading in Wuhan, China late last year.

What’s new. Gilead said that it expected sales of between $21.8 billion and $22 billion in 2020, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of between $6.05 and $6.45 per share.

In a note Wednesday, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote that he expected revenue to remain flat in 2020. “We continue to see little reason to get excited about GILD’s stock, given their relatively flat long-term outlook, however the company’s increasing commitment to returning capital to shareholders could make the stock incrementally more attractive for some investors.”

Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy wrote Wednesday that he worried about near-term growth for Gilead.

Looking forward. On the call, O’Day noted that remdesivir, the drug being investigated as a treatment for the new coronavirus, hasn’t been approved by any regulator, and said that there are no data showing it has activity against the new virus. He said the company is working to provide the drug to patients for emergency treatment, and to support clinical trials.

Some analysts were skeptical. “We continue to believe that headline excitement for remdesivir is likely overdone, particularly given the lack of any additional reported responses as well as the significant challenges associated with rapidly scaling production to adequate levels,” Porges wrote.

