Gilead starts 2 late-stage studies to test drug for coronavirus

Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Wednesday it has started two late-stage studies to test its drug in patients with coronavirus.

Beginning March, the studies will test the drug, remdesivir, among approximately 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries, as well as in other countries with high numbers of diagnosed cases, the company said.

