Gilead starts 2 late-stage studies to test drug for coronavirus

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Wednesday it has started two late-stage studies to test its drug in patients with coronavirus.

Beginning March, the studies will test the drug, remdesivir, among approximately 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries, as well as in other countries with high numbers of diagnosed cases, the company said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

