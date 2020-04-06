Gilead, Second Genome Enter Four-year Strategic Collaboration - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Second Genome have entered into a four-year strategic collaboration in biomarker and inflammatory bowel disease drug discovery. This will include the identification of up to five drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Second Genome will utilize its Microbiome Analytics Platform to identify biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines.

Second Genome will receive $38 million in an upfront payment, and up to approximately $300 million in success-based milestones. Gilead will have the option to worldwide rights for up to five programs as well as exclusive rights to all biomarkers developed under the collaboration.

