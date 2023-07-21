News & Insights

Gilead scraps late-stage trial of blood cancer treatment

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 21, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday it was stopping a late-stage trial of its blood cancer combination treatment following an analysis that showed it would not be effective.

The company was studying antibody magrolimab in combination with a type of chemotherapy called azacitidine for the treatment of patients with a higher risk of Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a rare group of bone marrow failure disorders.

Gilead, whose shares dropped over 1% in after-market trading, recommended that treatment with magrolimab in patients with MDS should be stopped.

