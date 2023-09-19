News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences: CHMP Supports Veklury In Treatment Of COVID-19 In People With Hepatic Impairment

September 19, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency granted a positive opinion for the use of Veklury, or remdesivir to treat people with COVID-19 with mild to severe hepatic impairment. The positive opinion was based on results from a Phase 1 study of safety and pharmacokinetics in people with hepatic impairment.

The company noted that the positive opinion follows recent approvals in the U.S. and the EU which extended the approval of Veklury to treat COVID-19 in people with renal and hepatic impairment.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.