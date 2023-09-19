Gilead Sciences: CHMP Supports Veklury In Treatment Of COVID-19 In People With Hepatic Impairment

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency granted a positive opinion for the use of Veklury, or remdesivir to treat people with COVID-19 with mild to severe hepatic impairment. The positive opinion was based on results from a Phase 1 study of safety and pharmacokinetics in people with hepatic impairment.

The company noted that the positive opinion follows recent approvals in the U.S. and the EU which extended the approval of Veklury to treat COVID-19 in people with renal and hepatic impairment.

