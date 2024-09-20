Gilead Sciences Unusual Options Activity For September 20

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GILD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Gilead Sciences. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,055, and 8 calls, totaling $278,552.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $87.5 for Gilead Sciences during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Gilead Sciences stands at 445.5, with a total volume reaching 2,234.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Gilead Sciences, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $87.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $75.00 $41.2K 867 61 GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $8.85 $8.75 $8.73 $75.00 $38.4K 867 343 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.45 $8.8 $8.83 $75.00 $36.1K 867 141 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.15 $6.15 $87.50 $35.0K 24 58 GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $8.75 $8.6 $8.6 $75.00 $34.3K 867 506

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Gilead Sciences, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Gilead Sciences's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,413,669, with GILD's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $83.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $77.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Gilead Sciences with a target price of $74. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $70. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Gilead Sciences options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.