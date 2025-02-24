Gilead Sciences Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $58,905, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $340,665.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $115.0 for Gilead Sciences, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 1026.6 with a total volume of 3,305.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.5 $11.55 $12.3 $100.00 $123.0K 695 0 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.35 $9.25 $9.35 $115.00 $58.9K 10 10 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $16.65 $16.5 $16.59 $95.00 $39.8K 585 195 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $16.65 $16.55 $16.61 $95.00 $36.5K 585 282 GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.25 $1.16 $1.22 $115.00 $34.0K 3.6K 2.1K

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,117,248, the price of GILD is up 1.1% at $111.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Gilead Sciences

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Gilead Sciences options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

