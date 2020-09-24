Gilead Sciences To Settle Alleged False Claims Act

(RTTNews) - The Justice Department announced that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has agreed to pay $97 million to resolve claims that it violated the False Claims Act by illegally using a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking the company's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Letairis.

"When pharmaceutical companies deceitfully employ the charitable donation process as an instrument to subsidize copays for their own drugs, it subverts a critical safeguard against the excessive inflation of drug costs. Manipulation of this process threatens the integrity of our federal healthcare system," said Phillip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge, Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Service's Boston Regional Office.

