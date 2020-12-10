Gilead Sciences To Buy Hepatitis Drug Maker MYR GmbH For Up To EUR 1.45 Bln

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) agreed to buy MYR GmbH, a German biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus, for about 1.15 billion euros in cash, plus a potential future milestone payment of up to 300 million euros.

Gilead expects MYR deal to be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in the first two years after close and moderately accretive thereafter.

The acquisition will provide Gilead with Hepcludex or bulevirtide, which was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus or HDV infection in adults with compensated liver disease in July 2020. The submission for accelerated approval in united states is anticipated in second half of 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the medicine both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations for chronic HDV infection.

