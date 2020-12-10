Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences To Buy Hepatitis Drug Maker MYR GmbH For Up To EUR 1.45 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) agreed to buy MYR GmbH, a German biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus, for about 1.15 billion euros in cash, plus a potential future milestone payment of up to 300 million euros.

Gilead expects MYR deal to be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in the first two years after close and moderately accretive thereafter.

The acquisition will provide Gilead with Hepcludex or bulevirtide, which was conditionally approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus or HDV infection in adults with compensated liver disease in July 2020. The submission for accelerated approval in united states is anticipated in second half of 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted the medicine both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations for chronic HDV infection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular