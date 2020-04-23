Gilead Sciences Stock Sinks After Remdesivir Trial Data Accidentally Released

Headlines called the results disappointing, but Gilead said the results were mischaracterized.

Headlines called the results disappointing, but Gilead said the results were mischaracterized.

In a bizarre sequence of events, the World Health Organization accidentally posted and then removed from its website trial results that seemed to cast doubt on the effectiveness of remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences drug under investigation as a potential treatment for Covid-19, according to the health news website STAT.

Gilead (ticker: GILD) said in a statement that the post “included inappropriate characterizations” of the study, and that, because the study ended early because of troubles enrolling patients, it was not large enough to “enable statistically meaningful conclusions.”

“The study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease,” the company said.

The posted study summary said that among the 237 patients enrolled in the study, use of remdesivir was not associated with clinical benefits.

Investors, primed for every last bit of remdesivir data, reacted dramatically. Shares of Gilead, which opened at $82.17 on Thursday, fell 5.2% to $77.39. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped on the news, and were struggling to stay in positive territory.

Evercore ISI analyst Dennis DeBusschere wrote in an email to investors that the trial was the same Chinese study that was suspended in mid-April because investigators could not enroll enough patients.

The bewildering bit of news came just a week after STAT reported that one of the hospitals dosing patients in a remdesivir trial in the U.S. was seeing positive results. The drip-drip of news, while a testament to the reporting chops of the STAT team, is an unusual way for investors and the public to learn of drug trial results, to say the least. “Feels like we are on a bed of quicksand here,” wrote Jefferies health-care trading desk analyst Jared Holz in an email to investors. “What the heck is going on?”

In a flash note Thursday afternoon, Evercore analyst Umer Raffat wrote that it wasn’t surprising that remdesivir didn’t perform well in the Chinese study. “I continue to think remdesivir has activity...as long as patients take it early,” Raffat wrote. “But it’s not a silver bullet.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.