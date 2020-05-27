Gilead Sciences Signs $2 Billion Partnership with Arcus Biosciences

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) have signed a 10-year agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize the next-generation cancer therapeutics in Arcus' pipeline. The agreement also gives Gilead an equity position in the small-cap, clinical-stage biotech company. Shares of Gilead inched up 0.7% Wednesday on the news, but investors apparently thought Arcus didn't drive a hard enough bargain -- its stock fell 13% to $29. Notably, at Tuesday's close Arcus shares were up 232% year to date in part due to rumors of the deal.

Arcus is developing both small-molecule and monoclonal antibody drugs that target mechanisms that tumors use to evade the immune system, as well as pathways important for cancer growth and metastasis. The company has six preclinical compounds under study and four molecules being evaluated in 10 clinical trials, including a phase 2 study of a combination of three of its molecules as a first-line treatment for non-small-cell lung cancer. Other clinical trials are underway for its drugs as treatments for colorectal cancer and tumors of the prostate, pancreas, kidney, and breast.

Image source: Getty Images.

Gilead, which is strengthening its oncology portfolio under new CEO Daniel O'Day, will pay Arcus $175 million in cash up front and make a $200 million equity investment in the company at a price of $33.54 per share. Gilead gets immediate rights to zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and the right to opt into the other Arcus clinical candidates for fees between $200 million and $275 million and milestone payments of as much as $500 million.

The biotech giant also has the right to opt into all other programs that emerge from Arcus research over the next 10 years, and can purchase up to 35% of Arcus' outstanding shares at $33.54, or 120% of the share price when the option is exercised, whichever is higher.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jim Crumly owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.