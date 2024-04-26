Gilead Sciences Says FDA OK's Updated Label Of Biktarvy To Treat Pregnant People With HIV-1

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an updated label with additional data reinforcing the safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) to treat pregnant people with HIV-1 (PWH) with suppressed viral loads.

These additional data stem from Study 5310, which evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of Biktarvy in pregnant PWH who have suppressed viral loads and no known resistance to any components of Biktarvy in their second and third trimesters and through a median of 16 weeks postpartum.

This update makes Biktarvy the only second-generation integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI)-based single-tablet regimen (STR) with in-label clinical trial data and FDA approval in virologically suppressed adults who are pregnant.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) perinatal guidelines recognize Biktarvy as having sufficient data to support being recommended as an alternative complete regimen for use in pregnancy and for people who are trying to conceive. Additionally, guidelines recommend continuing Biktarvy for PWH already on treatment who are virologically suppressed and tolerating treatment well who may become pregnant.

The updated label now includes additional data from Study 5310, a Phase 1b, open-label, single-arm, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of Biktarvy in pregnant PWH who were virologically suppressed) and had no known resistance to the components of Biktarvy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.