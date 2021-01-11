Gilead Sciences Revises FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said non-GAAP earnings per share is now estimated in a range of $6.98 to $7.08 for 2020, revised from previous guidance range of $6.25 - $6.60. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.61. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, total product sales guidance range is now $24.30 billion to $24.35 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $23.00 billion to $23.50 billion. The company noted that the updated product sales guidance reflects increased Veklury (remdesivir) sales as hospitalization and treatment rates were higher than expected given the most recent COVID-19 surge.

