Gilead Sciences Records Positive Data From 10-day Covid-19 Trial Of Remdesivir

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Wednesday announced positive data from a phase 3 trial evaluating 5-day and 10-day dosing durations of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infection with evidence of pneumonia and reduced oxygen levels.

The open-label study demonstrated that patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of Remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course. The study also noted that no new safety signals were identified in either group.

Remdesivir is an investigational nucleotide analog with broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in vivo in animal models against multiple emerging viral pathogens, including Ebola, Marburg, MERS, and SARS.

The latest study complements data from the placebo-controlled study of Remdesivir conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and gives suggestions for the optimal duration of treatment.

In this study, the time to clinical improvement for 50 percent of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14.

The most common adverse events occurring in more than 10 percent of patients in either group were nausea and acute respiratory failure.

In a separate statement, Gilead Sciences. Inc it is aware of positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) study for the treatment of COVID-19. The company said it understands that "the trial has met its primary endpoint and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing."

