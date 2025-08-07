Gilead Sciences Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a US-based biopharmaceutical company, Thursday reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended on June 30.

The net income of $1.9 billion or $1.56 per share in the second quarter, an increase from $1.61 billion or $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported adjusted net income of $2.521 billion or $2.01 per share in the three month period, a slight increase from $2.519 billion or $2.01 per share last year.

GILD reported operating income of $2.4 billion in three month period, a slight decrease from $2.6 in the same quarter last year.

The company net sales of $7.1 billion in the second quarter, an increase from $6.9 billion in same quarter last year.

For full-year 2025, Gilead expects product sales between $28.3 billion and $28.7 billion, compared to the prior guidance of $28.2 billion to $28.6 billion. Product sales excluding Veklury are projected at $27.3 billion to $27.7 billion, up from the previous estimate of $26.8 billion to $27.2 billion. Veklury sales are forecast at $1.0 billion, down from the earlier projection of $1.4 billion.

The company anticipates diluted EPS in the range of $5.85 to $6.15, versus the prior $5.65 to $6.05, and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $7.95 and $8.25, compared to the earlier $7.70 to $8.10. Additional details and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP figures for the 2025 guidance are provided in the accompanying tables. The outlook remains subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Thursday, GILD closed at $110.28 with no change and is currently trading at $113.51, up 2.93%, on the NasdaqGS.

