Gilead Sciences Presents Three-year Outcomes From BICSTaR Study With Biktarvy

October 19, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported new long-term real-world data from the BICSTaR study highlighting the safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy as a treatment regimen for a broad range of people with HIV, including those with a prior treatment history or comorbidities. Overall, Biktarvy was found to be highly effective for trial participants after three years of follow-up, with 97% of treatment-nave and 97% of treatment-experienced participants virologically suppressed.

"The results complement the results observed in multiple Phase 3 clinical trials, which demonstrate the sustained efficacy, safety profile, and high barrier to resistance of Biktarvy," said Fernando Bognar, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs for HIV at Gilead Sciences.

