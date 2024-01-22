News & Insights

Gilead Sciences' Phase 3 EVOKE-01 Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In NSCLC, Shares Down

January 22, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Monday announced that the Phase 3 EVOKE-01 study failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

In the pre-market session, GILD is at $80.24, down 7.90 percent from the previouse close of $86.40 on a volume of 6,400,664.

EVOKE-01, a global, multi-center, open-label Phase 3 study, evaluated Trodelvy vs. docetaxel in patients with metastatic or advanced NSCLC that had progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Gilead plans to discuss results with regulators and to present the data at an upcoming medical meeting.

The company said a numerical improvement in overall survival favoring SG was observed in the study, including in patients with both squamous and non-squamous histology.

