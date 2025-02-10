Gilead Sciences Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GILD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Gilead Sciences. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $182,719, and 3 are calls, amounting to $98,565.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $105.0 for Gilead Sciences, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Gilead Sciences's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Gilead Sciences's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Gilead Sciences Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.3 $9.1 $9.1 $92.50 $35.4K 203 49 GILD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $0.92 $0.63 $0.8 $91.00 $34.8K 14 1.0K GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.05 $21.95 $22.05 $80.00 $33.0K 126 15 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $8.25 $7.5 $8.1 $102.00 $32.4K 1.3K 82 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $7.75 $7.2 $7.75 $102.00 $31.0K 1.3K 460

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Gilead Sciences, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Gilead Sciences Currently trading with a volume of 1,766,908, the GILD's price is down by -0.86%, now at $95.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Gilead Sciences

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $99.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Gilead Sciences, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Gilead Sciences options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

