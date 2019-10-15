Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Dickinson CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), a research-based biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Andrew Dickinson as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1. He currently serves as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Dickinson will retain responsibility for the corporate development and strategy organization.

Andrew Dickinson joined the company in 2016. Prior to this, Dickinson worked for Lazard Frères & Co., where he was Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Prior to Lazard, he was General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Development at Myogen, Inc.

