Gilead Sciences makes takeover approach to Forty Seven - Bloomberg News
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O has approached cancer therapy company Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O with a takeover offer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Gilead and Forty Seven are discussing a number of options, including a partnership, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3cdiZkY)
Forty Seven has received interest from other potential suitors as well, though no deal has been finalized, Bloomberg News reported.
Shares of Forty Seven rose 23.4% to $60.10 after market, while Gilead gained 1.6%.
Both the companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
