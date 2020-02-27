Gilead Sciences makes takeover approach to Forty Seven - Bloomberg News

US Markets

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc has approached cancer therapy company Forty Seven Inc with a takeover offer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gilead and Forty Seven are discussing a number of options, including a partnership, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3cdiZkY)

Forty Seven has received interest from other potential suitors as well, though no deal has been finalized, Bloomberg News reported.

Shares of Forty Seven rose 23.4% to $60.10 after market, while Gilead gained 1.6%.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

