Gilead Sciences Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) on Thursday raised its outlook for fiscal 2021, helped by strong performance in the third quarter.

The company now expects earnings per share between $5.50 and $5.70, higher than the earlier announced $4.70 and $5.05. Adjusted earnings per share is expected between $7.90 and $8.10, compared to the earlier $6.90 and $7.25.

On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year.

The company expects total product sales for fiscal 2021 to be between $26.0 billion and $26.3 billion, higher than the earlier $24.4 billion and $25.0 billion, while analysts are looking for revenues of $25.12 billion.

