Gilead Sciences Licenses Portfolio Of HIV Antibodies From Rockefeller

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that it has acquired exclusive global licenses to develop and commercialize The Rockefeller University's full portfolio of HIV broadly neutralizing antibodies or bNAbs.

Rockefeller will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive cumulative milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales.

In addition, Rockefeller will retain rights to perform non-clinical and early-stage clinical research on the portfolio of HIV antibodies.

Gilead Sciences has licensed The Rockefeller University's portfolio of broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV, including the two clinical-stage agents 3BNC117 and 10-1074. The investigational agents have potential for use in HIV long-acting therapies for treatment and prevention, as well as cure strategies.

