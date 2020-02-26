Gilead Sciences Initiates Late-Stage Testing of Its Promising Coronavirus Drug

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) announced Wednesday evening that it's initiating two late-stage clinical studies to evaluate its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in treating adults diagnosed with coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The biotech company stated that it plans to enroll around 1,000 patients in these studies beginning in March. The patients will primarily be in Asian countries, but Gilead will also include patients from other countries across the world that have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Moving quickly

It's practically unheard of for a drugmaker to advance to late-stage clinical studies of an experimental drug as quickly as Gilead is doing, but the urgency of the coronavirus epidemic has paved the way for much faster clinical progress than usually happens.

The company first announced that it was considering remdesivir for treating the coronavirus disease in late January. Remdesivir was initially developed as a treatment for Ebola virus infection, but has shown promise in targeting coronaviruses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Gilead already has several early stage clinical studies of remdesivir underway for treating COVID-19. The company is evaluating the antiviral drug in two studies in China, and recently began a study in the U.S. that's being led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

What's next

It probably won't take very long for initial results from the late-stage studies that Gilead plans to start in March. Both studies will administer remdesivir over 5-day and 10-day dosing regimens, and will monitor patients' health for 14 days.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Speights owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.